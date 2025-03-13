Arsenal’s William Saliba Says Real Madrid Legend Is the Best Center-Back in History
Arsenal and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this season. The Gunners breezed past PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16 while Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid on penalties.
Arsenal has a great squad, and one of Real Madrid's key jobs is to get past the defensive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.
Saliba has now revealed his admiration for Los Merengues legend Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is often considered among the best defenders in history. He is an inspiration for many, including Saliba, as the Frenchman revealed.
Saliba crossed paths with Ramos when Arsenal played Sevilla last season. He was keen on getting the Spaniard's shirt but revealed that defensive partner Gabriel got it instead. Recalling the matter, he said:
I wanted his shirt. But Gabriel also wanted his shirt. So I gave it to Gabriel, because he wanted his shirt so badly. So I gave it to Gabriel. But yes, it’s the only thing that I spoke with him.- William Saliba
Speaking about Ramos' accolades in the game, Saliba said:
Of course, for me, he’s the best in history. And there are some others, like Van Dijk for me, who is unbelievable. Gabriel. There are some others as well.- William Saliba
Sergio Ramos' trophy count is quite extraordinary. He has won 28 trophies with Spain, Real Madrid, and PSG. The FIFA World Cup, two UEFA Euros, and four UEFA Champions League titles make up a cabinet that any player in the history of the game would envy.
