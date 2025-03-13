Thierry Henry Explains How Arsenal Can Win Champions League Clash With Real Madrid
Real Madrid will take on Premier League side Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Thierry Henry has some advice for his former side.
Los Blancos made it through thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid, whilst Arsenal cruised to this stage by beating Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate.
Speaking whilst on CBS Sports (via Metro), the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker explained that Mikel Arteta's side has to have the right mindset otherwise, there is no point even taking on Real Madrid.
[You have to] believe that you can [win]. I’ve been in that situation with a team with a tiny bit less talent I will be honest when we drew Real Madrid everyone laughed, especially in Spain. If you there believing you cannot beat Real Madrid and they are already better than you, better team, better squad, they have 15 on the sleeve and we have none, you may as well not go and play if you don’t think you can beat them. If you arrive in front of Real Madrid thinking let’s see what’s going to happen you might as well not go.- Theirry Henry
Henry also stressed that you have to play the perfect game if you want to beat Real Madrid, which is why a two-legged Champions League tie is so tough.
It has to be the perfect game if you want to knock out Real Madrid. Even if you are perfect it might not be enough, now it’s on the team to show if they can do it at home and then away that’s a tough task.- Thierry Henry
Arsenal will be paying special attention to the Champions League, given that Liverpool looks to have the Premier League wrapped up already, whilst Real Madrid has work to do if it is to win La Liga again.
