Pep Guardiola Gives Four-Word Reply To Vinicius Jr. Banner From Man City Fans
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola commented on the banner supporters displayed before their 3-2 loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday night at Etihad Stadium.
City fans unveiled a massive banner showing Rodri kissing the Ballon d'Or, accompanied by the words "Stop crying your heart out."
When asked about the banner displayed by City supporters before kick-off against Real Madrid, Guardiola maintained that, despite its size, he didn’t actually notice it in the South Stand at the Etihad Stadium while speaking to a journalist (via CityXtra).
I didn’t see it. When they brought that out, I was inside, and I didn’t see it, and I looked for it and I didn’t see it! It wasn’t there anymore when I came out.- Pep Guardiola
The banner backfired for City fans, with Real Madrid winning the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off.
Erling Haaland gave Manchester City the lead twice, first with a goal in the 19th minute and then again in the 80th. But Kylian Mbappé brought the score level in the 60th minute, and Brahim Díaz equalized once more in the 86th.
In the end, Vinicius Jr. had the last laugh over City fans, delivering the assist for Jude Bellingham’s game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time.
The action now moves to Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where Real Madrid will look to secure a positive result and advance past Guardiola and his team.
