Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Osasuna vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the La Liga game against Osasuna, expecting tomorrow to be a "very important test" regarding continuity.
Real Madrid faces Machester City in the second leg of the Champions League playoff on February 19. However, they cannot look past Osasuna, with rivals Atletico Madrid just one point behind them in the La Liga standings.
MORE: Osasuna vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Here are all the key quotes per Real Madrid, from Ancelotti's Osasuna vs Real Madrid pre-match press conference.
We are doing well; we are motivated. It is an opportunity to continue maintaining the lead, which is the objective. It will be a difficult match, but we came out of the last game well, and we have to confirm that in a match where we have to repeat everything we did well against Manchester City.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On Bellingham's leadership
Ancelotti: He is very young and has not been at the club for long, but he will be one of the leaders of the squad in the future due to his character, personality, quality, seriousness and professionalism. He will be a very important part of the squad in the coming years.
Q: On Asencio as an undisputed starter
Ancelotti: There is no undisputed starter. I am very happy with what he is doing because it has been surprising. Not only because of the defensive quality he has but, above all, because of his personality, his character, and his ability to endure very demanding matches against very strong rivals. He has done very well, he is doing very well and he will fight with the others every game to be the starter.
Q: On offers for Vini Jr.
Ancelotti: I’m tired of this and it doesn’t worry me. I see him happy to be with us. There’s nothing new that he added weeks ago. I see the same Vini Jr. as always, with a lot of desire to do things well, and he did so in the last game. I think he will continue to do well because he is starting to get into good physical shape after his injuries. I see him very motivated because against City, he was under a lot of pressure, and he withstood it very well and made the difference. He wants to make history with this club and nothing more.
Q: On Saudi Arabia being a threat to European clubs
Ancelotti: It should not be surprising that a country wants to invest in football. Saudi Arabia has every right to prepare for this World Cup. The objective for them to invest in football is to be ready for the 2034 World Cup; it is nothing new. It is a market that, today, may be less competitive than Europe, but in the future it could be. As for me going there, why not? The problem is whether I want to continue in football after Real Madrid.
Q: On Rudiger and Alaba 's condition
Ancelotti: They are improving. They will continue with individual work until Monday and from Tuesday they will be available with the team for the match against City, including Lucas Vázquez .
Q: On Valverde or Lorenzo at right-back
Ancelotti: I think Valverde will continue in this position until Lucas Vázquez returns. Valverde, in this position, as in any other, contributes a lot. I liked his game against City, and he likes to play in that position. Tomorrow, we will continue with him.
Q: On difficulty in revalidating the League
Ancelotti: It is difficult to say. I think that the rivalry in this competition is very high. There are teams like Atlético and Barcelona that can fight for this League every year. Winning it twice in a row is not so easy because of the competitiveness of the rivals, which in this case are Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.
Q: On if the team sometimes fails to step up
Ancelotti: It is a team that understands very well when it is time to push. If tomorrow they do not understand that it is time to push because there is a very competitive league with rivals very close to us, we are wrong. It is a vital match.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Vinicius Jr Reveals Financial Demands To Real Madrid For New Contract
Kylian Mbappe Speaks About Pressure Of Playing For Real Madrid
Osasuna Star Offers Lavish Praise For Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr