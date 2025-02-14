Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid is back in La Liga action, taking on 9th-place Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium. Los Blancos are looking to extend their lead at the top with a win, with the other two title rivals playing later.
Real is coming into the game on a high, defeating Manchester City 3-2 in the Champions League playoff. However, with Atletico and Barcelona behind them in the La Liga standings, their concentration shifts to another challenging game against Osasuna.
Los Rojillos have just won one of their last ten league games, drawing six. They are unbeaten in their previous four games, scoring a 94th-minute equalizer in the last match against Mallorca to draw 1-1.
The two teams last met in November, Real Madrid winning 4-0 after losing back-to-back games against Barcelona and AC Milan. A Vinicius Jr. hat-trick alongside a Jude Bellingham goal gave Los Blancos a vital win.
Real Madrid holds an impressive record over its weekend's opponents, having not lost in their last 22 meetings. Osasuna's last win came in 2011, winning 1-0.
Here's a look at the last five La Liga games between the two teams.
Date
Result
November 11, 2024
Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
March 16, 2024
Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid
October 7, 2023
Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna
February 18, 2023
Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid
October 2, 2022
Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna
Real Madrid Team News vs Osasuna
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is in a tough spot in defense for the next several weeks. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both out, and the Italian coach has a slim choice if he wants to rotate the back-four.
Lucas Vazquez missed the game against Manchester City and may not feature in this game. Fede Valverde may start at right-back, or Ancelotti could use academy player Lorenzo Aguado, potentially resting Valverde.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
Osasuna vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 11:45 a.m. EST (8:45 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Osasuna vs. Real Madrid
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
