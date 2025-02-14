Real Madrid CF ON SI

Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Osasuna in La Liga.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / PGS Photo Agency

Real Madrid is back in La Liga action, taking on 9th-place Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium. Los Blancos are looking to extend their lead at the top with a win, with the other two title rivals playing later.

Real is coming into the game on a high, defeating Manchester City 3-2 in the Champions League playoff. However, with Atletico and Barcelona behind them in the La Liga standings, their concentration shifts to another challenging game against Osasuna.

Los Rojillos have just won one of their last ten league games, drawing six. They are unbeaten in their previous four games, scoring a 94th-minute equalizer in the last match against Mallorca to draw 1-1.

The two teams last met in November, Real Madrid winning 4-0 after losing back-to-back games against Barcelona and AC Milan. A Vinicius Jr. hat-trick alongside a Jude Bellingham goal gave Los Blancos a vital win.

Real Madrid holds an impressive record over its weekend's opponents, having not lost in their last 22 meetings. Osasuna's last win came in 2011, winning 1-0.

MORE: Osasuna vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

Here's a look at the last five La Liga games between the two teams.

Date

Result

November 11, 2024

Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna

March 16, 2024

Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid

October 7, 2023

Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna

February 18, 2023

Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid

October 2, 2022

Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna

Real Madrid Team News vs Osasuna

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is in a tough spot in defense for the next several weeks. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both out, and the Italian coach has a slim choice if he wants to rotate the back-four.

Lucas Vazquez missed the game against Manchester City and may not feature in this game. Fede Valverde may start at right-back, or Ancelotti could use academy player Lorenzo Aguado, potentially resting Valverde.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 11:45 a.m. EST (8:45 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Osasuna vs. Real Madrid

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player

Canada: TSN TV and TSN+

Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect

The Latest Real Madrid News

Vinicius Jr Reveals Financial Demands To Real Madrid For New Contract

Kylian Mbappe Speaks About Pressure Of Playing For Real Madrid

Real Madrid Consider $85 Million Arsenal Star The Jude Bellingham of Defenders

Osasuna Star Offers Lavish Praise For Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday