Raul Reveals Faith In Real Madrid’s Champions League Comeback Against Arsenal
Real Madrid need to overcome a 3-0 aggregate deficit to advance past Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. As a result, the Spanish club need to be all in regarding their belief that a comeback is possible.
That belief isn’t just limited to the first team—talk of a potential comeback Wednesday night at Santiago Bernabeu is starting to reach the reserve squad, bringing a wave of optimism throughout the club.
Former Real Madrid star and manager of the Castilla squad, Raul, was asked about Los Blancos' chances of pulling off a comeback that many are used to seeing from them in the Champions League (via Bernabeu Digital).
Let them believe. The disappointment comes on match day, but from then on, you start to believe. First, we have to win [Sunday's] game. The team and the coaching staff have the ability to do it. The fans won’t let us down.- Raul
If Real Madrid fail to pull off a comeback, the club will be criticized heavily, considering they made the high-profile signing of Kylian Mbappe.
Moreover, after winning the Champions League trophy last year, many will wonder if the signing only disrupted the chemistry that led the squad to a successful 2023-24 season.
