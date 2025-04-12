Alavés vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will face relegation-threatened Deportivo Alavés at Mendizorroza on Matchday 31 of La Liga on April 13.
Carlo Ancelotti's side is on a two-game losing streak after their shock defeat at the hands of Valencia last weekend and their mid-week Champions League collapse against Arsenal. A victory in this game against 17th-placed Alavés is now crucial if they want to stay in the race for the La Liga title.
Alavés have been in decent form over the last five games, helping their cause in staying in the top division. They have lost just one, winning two and drawing two.
In the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu, Los Blancos edged past Alavés 3-2 thanks to goals from Lucas Vasquez, Mbappé and Rodrygo. The visitors managed two late goals to make it a contest, but Madrid saw out the end to secure the win.
Here are the previous five La Liga games between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alavés.
Date
Result
September 24, 2024
Real Madrid 3-2 Alavés
May 14, 2024
Real Madrid 5-0 Alavés
December 21, 2023
Alavés 0-1 Real Madrid
February 19, 2022
Real Madrid 3-0 Alavés
August 14, 2021
Alavés 1-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Alavés
Carlo Ancelotti and his side need a win against Los Blanquiazules if they want to stay in the title race with Barcelona. Los Blancos will face the relegation-threatened side without many of their players. Andriy Lunin is still sidelined, while Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are aiming to return for the second leg against Arsenal on April 16.
Additionally, long-term injured players like Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao will miss the remaining of the season.
Alavés vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
Alavés vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. (local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Alavés vs Real Madrid
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
