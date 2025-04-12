Real Madrid CF ON SI

Alavés vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid will face Deportivo Alavés on April 13 in La Liga.

Alan Mezoela

Real Madrid will face relegation-threatened Deportivo Alavés at Mendizorroza on Matchday 31 of La Liga on April 13.

Carlo Ancelotti's side is on a two-game losing streak after their shock defeat at the hands of Valencia last weekend and their mid-week Champions League collapse against Arsenal. A victory in this game against 17th-placed Alavés is now crucial if they want to stay in the race for the La Liga title.

Alavés have been in decent form over the last five games, helping their cause in staying in the top division. They have lost just one, winning two and drawing two.

In the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu, Los Blancos edged past Alavés 3-2 thanks to goals from Lucas Vasquez, Mbappé and Rodrygo. The visitors managed two late goals to make it a contest, but Madrid saw out the end to secure the win.

Here are the previous five La Liga games between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alavés.

Date

Result

September 24, 2024

Real Madrid 3-2 Alavés

May 14, 2024

Real Madrid 5-0 Alavés

December 21, 2023

Alavés 0-1 Real Madrid

February 19, 2022

Real Madrid 3-0 Alavés

August 14, 2021

Alavés 1-4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Alavés

Carlo Ancelotti and his side need a win against Los Blanquiazules if they want to stay in the title race with Barcelona. Los Blancos will face the relegation-threatened side without many of their players. Andriy Lunin is still sidelined, while Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are aiming to return for the second leg against Arsenal on April 16.

Additionally, long-term injured players like Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao will miss the remaining of the season.

Alavés vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Alavés vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. (local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Alavés vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player

Canada: TSN TV and TSN+

