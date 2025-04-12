Alaves vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid will look to get back to winning ways in La Liga as they face 17th-placed Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. Los Blancos know three points are essential after losing to Valencia last weekend, putting them four points behind leaders Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti is still without Ferland Mendy, but Dani Ceballos returns to the squad and may play a select number of minutes ahead of the Champions League clash against Arsenal.
Andriy Lunin is also still unavailable, so Thibaut Courtois will likely start on goal again despite just returning from injury. However, he looked fully fit against Arsenal, keeping the score at just 3-0.
Real Madrid Squad vs Alaves
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Fran González and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger and Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
