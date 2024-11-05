Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Loss Fuels Social Media Outrage; Fans Question Carlo Ancelotti’s Future
Real Madrid suffered a devastating 3-1 loss against AC Milan in their latest UEFA Champions League game at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, November 5. Malik Thiaw (12'), Alvaro Morata (39'), and Tijjani Reijnders (73') got on the scoresheet for Rossoneri, while Vinicius Jr. pulled one back from the spot in the 23rd minute.
After a 4-0 defeat against Barcelona, Ancelotti's side have now suffered yet another demoralizing defeat. The recent result caused massive social media outrage among fans. One of them wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):
Terrible performance what’s next for Madrid?- User @Popeth0
Another fan wrote:
From defence to attack we were dead!!! Can’t believe this is the team we thought would be unbeatable this season!- User @tebohoramos
One fan commented:
‘Communicado official’ ‘Gracias Mr. Ancelotti’- User @akins_josh
Another opined:
Sack this man please we’re tired.- User @Tinawhyte19
One commented:
Ancelotti out now.- User @SelulekoMadrid
Real Madrid haven't started the season in their best form and the two back-to-back defeats are certainly demoralizing for the team. Carlo Ancelotti's position has now been brought under scrutiny by social media fans. Given Los Blancos won La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season, it's staggering that the Italian manager is being questioned. However, a club of Real Madrid's stature command continuous winning results.
Real Madrid's form in the UEFA Champions League so far
Real Madrid have endured an unexpectedly lackluster start to life in the UEFA Champions League this season. They have won two and have lost two of their four games, collecting a total six points from four games. Los Merengues are currently 17th in the table. They are set to return to action on November 9 for a La Liga showdown against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernebeu.
