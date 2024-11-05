Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Teases Fans With Training Clips, Fueling Next Club Speculation
Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has been without a club since the summer, after his one-year contract with boyhood club Sevilla ended. The 38-year-old has not hinted at retiring, and rumors of a move to Argentinian team Boca Juniors have emerged.
Ramos teased fans further by releasing an Instagram post titled 'Autumn training' on November 5. The post showed pictures of him in what looked like a garden, wearing boots and holding a football. A video showing him on a treadmill was also part of the post, suggesting he could be ready to sign for a new team.
Could Sergio Ramos Join Former Teammate at Boca Juniors?
The Instagram post fuels rumors of Ramos signing with Boca Juniors, reported by Relevo. Former Real Madrid player Fernando Gago manages the Argentinian side, with both being Los Blancos teammates from 2007-2011 before Gago left to join Roma on loan for his final season in Madrid.
Ramos is said to have turned down several offers around Europe, but could he end his time without a club by joining Boca? The Argentinian league is set to end on December 15, so if Ramos were to sign, he would likely feature next season.
Ramos has 64.5 million followers on Instagram and regularly posts on his account. In the past month, he has posted himself in the gym and training several times, looking ready to get back playing.
Ramos has also been in the news on a few occasions recently, linking up with Georgian and Spanish UFC Champion Ilia Topuria at his recent championship fight. His name also came up when former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp joined another former Real Madrid player, Toni Kroos, on his podcast.
Klopp talked about Ramos's character, suggesting he might not be a nice guy, with Kroos defending his former teammate.
Ramos played for Real Madrid from 2005 to 2021, making 671 appearances for Los Blancos, the fourth most for the club. He also holds the record for Spanish national team caps with 180. He won 22 trophies with Real Madrid and three major tournaments with Spain.
Recommended
Karim Benzema Gives Take On Why Kylian Mbappe Is Struggling at Real Madrid
10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Has Contract With Fluminense Terminated After Bust-Up With Head Coach