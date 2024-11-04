Real Madrid Star Makes Quick Injury Return For Champions League Showdown Against AC Milan [Report]
Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that Rodrygo Goes is set to make an earlier-than-expected injury comeback for Real Madrid's game against AC Milan.
Los Merengues are set to play Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu in a mega Champions League face-off on Tuesday, November 5. Rodrygo suffered a muscle overload in the previous UCL game against Borussia Dortmund. Carlo Ancelotti's side came from behind to seal a 5-2 win in that game.
The Brazilian was expected to be out for around 20 days. He missed the El Clasico against Barcelona but has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and he has been included in the official squad for the Milan game. He suffered a femoral bicep issue in his right leg.
While Los Blancos already boast superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo's return is a massive boost for the team. He has scored thrice and provided two assists in 13 appearances this season. His absence was felt in the Clasico at the Bernabeu, which Real Madrid lost 4-0. Rodrygo has worked with his physiotherapist Marcel Duarte and is back in contention for the Milan game.
MORE: Real Madrid v AC Milan: 5 Classic Champions League Matches
Real Madrid and AC Milan's Champions League form this season
Neither Real Madrid nor AC Milan have made the perfect start to their life in the Champions League this season. Los Blancos have won two of their three matches and sit 12th on the table with six points on the board. On the other hand, Milan lost both of their opening games but returned to winning ways in their previous game.
The Serie A giants are currently 25th in the new format of the competition with three points on the board. That said, both teams possess rich history in the Champions League and fans can expect a tantalizing showdown when they lock horns. A host of world class players will take the field for both sides during the game.
Recommended
Real Madrid v Milan: Kaka Previews Real Madrid’s Upcoming Champions League Match Against AC Milan
Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez Share Former Real Madrid Star’s Alarming Take On Valencia Situation
5 Classic Champions League Matches Between Real Madrid and AC Milan