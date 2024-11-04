Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez Share Former Real Madrid Star’s Alarming Take On Valencia Situation
Real Madrid duo Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have shared Marcos Llorente's alarming take on the Valencia situation.
The Spanish city has been majorly affected by the cyclone DANA. Los Blancos' game at the Mestalla this past weekend was postponed due to the unforseen circumstances. Llorente, though, shared an alarming take on the situation.
The midfielder, who once played for Real Madrid, questioned the support operation provided amid the natural disaster. Llorente questioned the management, but vowed to support the Valencians in their time of need. He posted on Instagram:
Why have the Valencians been abandoned? Why has aid not been sent, or worse, why has aid from other countries been rejected? Where are our taxes? Where is the Solidarity Tax that we have been paying for two years? What is more supportive and urgent than saving the lives of Spaniards? Why is the truth not being told and hidden? data? And I would never finish asking myself all the unknowns that arise for us Spaniards.
Llorente continued:
It's a shame. Starting with the previous days, the same day Dana appeared, and not to mention the following days... The management of everything has been SO BAD, that it is scary and becomes strange. Yes, the management and the actions that have been taken are very strange, there is something that escapes us, it is impossible to do things so badly. Of those who appear to have virtues that they do not possess, in the end the deception.
He furthered:
It is clear that this is too big for them, it is time for them to step aside. Thanks to everyone who has been able to go and help, risking their lives, and thanks to those who have helped from a distance. It is a pride to see how the country has united and mobilized to support those affected. You have opened our eyes and Spain is waking up. "The people save the people." Much encouragement to all the affected families, the pain they are going through is unimaginable. We will not abandon you.
Both Carvajal and Vazquez took to social media to re-share their former teammate's message.
When will Real Madrid's game against Valencia be played?
Real Madrid were supposed to play Valencia at the Mestalla this past weekend, but the game was postponded. There's no official new date for the match. Several reports, though, suggest that it could be as late as 2025 until the two sides meet. Los Blancos have a busy schedule of fixtures with Valencia also cut from the same cloth. Hence, it could be a difficult task for the organizers to find a new date.
