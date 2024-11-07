Real Madrid to Release Documentary Celebrating 10th Anniversary of La Decima, Cristiano Ronaldo will feature
Real Madrid has the record number of European/Champions League trophies in history, 15. One of their most famous victories was in 2014, or as Los Blancos fans call it, La Decima, the tenth one.
The famous win is set to be documented on film. Relevo has reported that a documentary about the 2013/14 Champions League campaign will be released in December. It will air on Real Madrid TV, and legend Cristiano Ronaldo will appear, collaborating with the club again.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Players to Feature, with a Few Exceptions
It has been confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the documentary, giving his insight and feelings about the tenth Champions League trophy for Los Blancos. Other players from that season will also speak on the win, but former players Angel Di Maria and Fabio Coentrao are names, among others, who will not.
Not only was the 2014 Champions League a historic win for Real Madrid, but it was also a game full of drama. In the 93rd minute, defender Sergio Ramos leaped highest to head home an equalizing goal to send the game to extra time.
Goals in extra time from Gareth Bale and Marcelo and a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo secured a 4-1 victory over rivals Atletico Madrid and their tenth European trophy. They beat their Madrid rivals again in the 2016 final, this time on penalties after the game finished 1-1.
The documentary will attract considerable interest, with players and coaches from the famous win speaking openly about the experience. It will also bring back fond memories for fans, who right now need some positivity.
