Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineup And Team News
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had plenty of time—ten days since the last game—to determine his starting lineup for the Champions League game against Milan. That last game was the El Clasico defeat, so it wouldn't be surprising to see changes to the starting XI.
Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes is set to return to the match day squad, recovering from an injury he sustained against Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 3. Goalkeeper and starting No.1 Thibaut Courtois is out, continuing to recover from an injury he suffered in the same game.
Milan is struggling in all competitions and will push for a win after losing two of their first three games in the league format. A win for Real Madrid would take them to nine points from a possible 12, which would be a solid return.
Could this be how Carlo Ancelotti sets out his team for the home clash against Italian side Milan in Matchday 4 of the Champions League?
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Milan (4-3-1-2)
GK: Andriy Lunin - The Ukrainian stopper will deputize for the injured Thibaut Courtois again, hoping to be less busy than in the El Clasico.
RB: Lucas Váazquez - The Real Madrid captain was the selected player for the press conference, so he should start the game.
CB: Eder Militao - Real Madrid has plenty of injuries in defense, so Ancelotti has limited changes he can make. Eder Militao could have been a casualty after the El Clasico defeat but likely keeps his place.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German is Real Madrid's leader at the back and wasn't at his best against Barcelona. It's not often that happens, so expect him to rectify that against Milan.
LB: Ferland Mendy - He is another player who could be at risk of dropping out, but lack of options means he likely starts. Fran Garcia is an option for Carlo Ancelotti.
CM: Federico Valverde - The Uruguayan remains a consistent player for Los Blancos, even when the team loses. He will start in a midfield three for the home team.
CM: Luke Modric - The veteran came off the bench in the El Clasico but couldn't help change the flow. He will be key in unlocking the Milan defense, which could sit back.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga and Valverde bring plenty of energy, and Real Madrid will need that against an opponent who will look to sit deep and counter-attack.
CAM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham has faced criticism from the Madrid media, with ex-players and fans wanting him to revert to his old position. He could play behind a front two and be allowed to roam.
ST: Vinicius Junior - A change in formation means Vinicius Junior could play up top. The first game since he lost the Ballon d'Or to Rodri.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe could and should have scored at least two goals in the El Clasico. It feels like it's only a matter of time until everything starts to fly in the net.
Real Madrid vs Milan Match Info
Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. EST/12 noon PT)
Location: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
Date: November 6, 2024
US: Watch on ESPN Deportes, Stream on ESPN+
UK: Watch on TNT Sports, La Liga TV
