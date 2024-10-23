Stunning Kylian Mbappe Stat Revealed After Real Madrid Ace Bags Assist In Champions League Win
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has created 12 big chances in the UEFA Champions League since the start of the 2022-23 season, the most by any player in that timespan. Mbappe bagged an assist during Los Blancos' stellar 5-2 comeback win against Borussia Dortmund at the Santiao Bernabeu on Tuesday, October 23. He provided a spectacular cross for Antonio Rudiger's headed goal, which helped the hosts open the scoring when they were 2-0 down.
Mbappe joined Real Madrid at the start of the 2024-25 season on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. With his assist against Dortmund, the Frenchman has completed ten goal contributions in his first 13 matches for Los Merengues. He has scored eight goals and has provided two assists so far. The Real Madrid number 9 created one big chance during the Dortmund win.
Kylian Mbappe is playing more centrally for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season and has been bagging goals. His creative side was on display against Dortmund. Ancelotti, though, has made clear what he wants from his superstar frontman, goals. Speaking ahead of the Dortmund game, the Italian manager told the media:
"I demand that Mbappe scores goals. I prefer him to score goals than to press. I ask Mbappe what I asked Karim Benzema, that he be ready when we recover the ball."- Carlo Ancelotti
Next up for Mbappe and Real Madrid is a top of the table showdown against La Liga leaders Barcelona. The game will take place on Saturday, October 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Rodrygo Goes absent from El Clasico with an injury, Kylian Mbappe and his attacking partner Vinicius Junior will have the added responsibility to drive Los Blancos up the pitch.
