Real Madrid Suffer Massive Injury Blow As Second Superstar Set To Miss El Clasico
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has joined Rodrygo on the absentee list for El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday, October 26.
The Belgian custodian has suffered a groin injury and will miss the monumental weekend clash against La Blaugrana as a result. Apart from Courtois, Rodrygo will also miss the highly-anticipated showdown due to a blow he suffered during the UEFA Champions League showdown against Borussia Dortmund.
Courtois started the UCL game against Dortmund on Tuesday, October 23, and made a few crucial saves in the 5-2 comeback win for Carlo Ancelotti's team. However, the Belgian has picked up a groin injury, sidelining him for a suspected three matches, as per Mario Cortegana. Apart from the Clasico on the weekend, he will also be absent from the La Liga away game against Valencia (November 2) and the Champions League home game against Serie A giants AC Milan (November 5).
Courtois, 32, has been a rock between the sticks for Los Blancos since his 2018 move from Chelsea. He has so far made 12 appearances this season, keeping four clean sheets. In his absence, Andriy Lunin is the likely candidate to deputize. The Ukrainian did the same for the lion's share of the 2023-24 season as Courtois missed a large chunk of the campaign due to an ACL injury.
The La Liga clasico against Barcelona is crucial for Ancelotti's side as they look to retain the league title. Hansi Flick's Barca are the current table toppers with 27 points from 10 matches and Los Merengues are second with three points fewer on the board.
