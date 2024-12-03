Vinicius Junior Net Worth 2024
At just 24, Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Jr. is one of the most recognizable faces in the sport. At 18, he left his boyhood side, Flamengo, to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.
In his six years with the club, he has won a long list of team honors, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League titles. Individually, he has won the Samba Gold Award, the Socrates Award, and the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season Award.
During his short career, Vincius Jr. has generated money from his soccer wages, sponsorships, and endorsements while also serving as a global ambassador for several companies.
Vinicius Jr.
Name
Vinicius Junior
Estimate Net Worth
$55 million
Source of Wealth
Soccer, Sponsorships
Salary
$40 million
Buisness (Ownership)
Instituto Vini Jr (non-profit)
Sponsorships
Nike, Gatorade, Pepsi, RocNation, and Unilever
What is Vinicius Junior's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Forbes, Vinicius Junior is worth $55 million in 2024. The majority of that is from his annual wages and bonuses from his soccer club, Real Madrid. He is the seventh highest-paid player in the world.
The 24-year-old has had to work hard to get where he is today. Coming from a poor upbringing, he received financial aid from his first club, Flamengo, where he started his youth career. After one season with the first team, 17-year-old Vinicius Jr. was spotted by Real Madrid, which paid a transfer fee of $48.6 million to bring him to Spain when he turned 18.
The Brazilian signed a new deal with the club in October 2023, extending his contract until 2027. Vinicius Junior was awarded a substantial salary increase in 2024, reportedly earning $26.4 million, $10 million more than he previously earned.
Relovo reported in October 2024 that Vinicius Junior turned down the chance to extend his contract with Real Madrid, which could have increased his salary further. There have also been rumors that teams from the Saudi Premier League have shown interest in signing Vinicius Jr., some wanting to pay around $1 billion.
Vinicius Junior's Salary
Vinicius Junior's salary in 2024 is $40 million, comprised of his annual wage and competition winnings from Real Madrid being crowned champions of the UEFA Champions League and La Liga in 2024 and other competitions.
Vinicius Junior's Businesses
The Brazilian has just one business venture: Instituto Vini J, a non-profit organization that offers an education app that aims to use technology and sports to educate young Brazilians. He made the decision after seeing England and Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford helping children in his country.
Vinicius Junior's Sponsorships and Endorsements
Vinicius Jr. has worked with several major brands, none bigger than his deal with sport brand Nike. The Brazilian has been sponsored by the American brand since he was 13, signing a 10 year deal in 2013, before renewing for a further decade in 2018.
He signed a new deal in November 2023 after reportedly wanting to break away from the brand and being 'unhappy' with his treatment. In February 2023, in a La Liga game against Valencia, he wore plain black boots in the first half before returning to his Nike boots at half-time.
In November 2024, Nike re-released the Mercurial Vapor 1 RGN, a boot originally worn by Ronaldo Nazario in 2002. Vinicius Jr. will wear the boots in December 2024.
Vinicius Jr. has appeared in several Nike advertisements, including one in June 2024 alongside Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Ronaldinho.
In June 2024, the Brazilian signed as an ambassador with the US Sports drink brand Gatorade. Vinicius Jr. signed a multi-year deal with the brand before the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.
In 2023, the Real Madrid star was an ambassador for video game publisher EA Sports and the cover athlete for the EA Sports FIFA mobile game. In 2022, the Brazilian was announced as a new global ambassador for Pepsi, recently appearing alongside former footballer and Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones in a new advert. The English 'hardman' fires a stiff warning to Vinicius Jr. in the advert, suggesting there can only be one Vinny.
The most recent deal he has signed is with Unilever, a UK-based consumer goods company that also partners with Arsenal and England Star Bukayo Saka. Unilever's personal care brands consist of Axe, Degree, Dove, and Dove+Care. They announced Vinicius Jr. as an ambassador before the 2024 Copa America, which they also sponsored.
Recommended
Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth 2024