Jude Bellingham Net Worth
Jude Bellingham burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at English side Birmingham City. Since then he's made a stop at Borussia Dortmund before moving to the biggest soccer club in the world, Real Madrid.
The English midfielder signed with Los Blancos in the 2023 summer transfer window for $113 million, with the possibility of it rising to $146 million due to add-ons. In his first season with the Spanish club, Bellingham won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup.
Despite being just 21, Bellingham is racking up the endorsement and sponsorship deals, with his worldwide popularity growing. He is seen as the poster boy in England, leading to big-money sponsors wanting a piece of his brand.
Name
Jude Bellingham
Net Worth
$50 million (estimate)
Source of Wealth
Soccer, Sponsorships
Salary
$22 million
Business (Ownership)
Bello&Bello Ltd
Sponsorship
Adidas, Lucozade, Louis Vuitton, Skims, and McDonald's
What is Jude Bellingham's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jude Bellingham is worth $50 million in 2025. Just under half of that is from his annual wages and bonuses from his soccer club, Real Madrid. Despite his high earnings, Bellingham is still outside the top 15 highest-earning soccer players in 2025.
The English international grew up in the market town of Stourbridge, just outside of Birmingham. At just seven, he was spotted by Birmingham City and played there until he was 17, when he made a big-money move to German side Borussia Dortmund. Despite his name being known during his time in England, the move to Europe sparked his surge in sponsorship deals.
He became the most expensive 17-year-old when he signed for Dortmund, reportedly moving for $41 million. During his three seasons at the German side, Bellingham earned around $3.2 million annually. When he signed with Real Madrid, his annual wages skyrocketed significantly.
Jude Bellingham's Salary
Jude Bellingham's salary in 2025 is $27.5 million from his annual wages and bonuses from the club. The 21-year-old received around $4.5 million from winning the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Jude Bellingham's Businesses
Bellingham has a significant role with the company Bello&Bello Ltd, a Media representation services company. The company has net assets worth $3.3 million and acts as Bellingham's name and image rights firm. His father, Mark, and mom, Denise, are listed as director and company secretary, respectively.
Jude Bellingham's Sponsorships and Endorsements
Jude Bellingham has seen top brands come calling over the last few years, but has had a long-standing partnership with the sporting brand Adidas. He launched his signature clothing line with the German brand, named the 'JB Line,' in July 2024. He has since had two more lines, the latest in April 2025.
Bellingham has partnered to produce several styles of the iconic Gazelle trainer. While on the pitch, he wears the Adidas Predator boot, for which he was the cover star of the relaunch in January 2025.
He has also appeared in several adverts for the sports brand, including the iconic 'Hey Jude' ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 championship. The campaign used the famous Beatles song with the same name.
His latest campaign was alongside the relaunch of the Adidas Predator boots, with a former legend of Real Madrid and the Predators, David Beckham.
Bellingham also became the face of British energy drink brand Lucozade before the UEFA Euro 2024 championship. The Englishman fronted the TV campaign "Bring the Energy" just before the tournament began.
Bellingham is also a brand ambassador for French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton in 2024. He has been spotted wearing designer suits at exclusive events such as the Ballon d'Or ceremony. His club, Real Madrid, has also transitioned to Louis Vuitton as a partner for their suits and travel accessories.
In addition, the English international has worked alongside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. Bellingham was seen in the shapewear underwear in a 2024 photoshoot. Other brands he has worked with are fast food chain McDonald's and EA Sports, where he was a front cover athlete for the EA Sports FC 25 game.
