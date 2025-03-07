Jude Bellingham Girlfriend: Everything About Ashlyn Castro
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the best players in the world. The Englishman is just 21 but already has several trophies and individual honors in his name.
Off the field, Bellingham has recently gone public with his new girlfriend. American model and influencer Ashlyn Castro has been spotted with the Los Blancos star several times this past month.
Castro was most recently pictured in a private box with Jude Bellingham and his parents during the Real Madrid vs. Girona game on February 23.
Who is Ashlyn Castro?
Full Name
Ashlyn Castro
Birth Date
December 17, 1997
Place of Birth
Long Beach, California
Current Occupation
Model and Influencer
Ashlyn Castro is an American model and influencer born in Long Beach, California. She is 27 and has made a career mainly through her Instagram account.
Castro currently boasts 477k followers on her Instagram account. She shares lifestyle and travel pictures there, her first being in September 2017. However, she is not a prolific content poster and sometimes does not add new content for months at a time.
One notable thing is that Jude Bellingham liked many of her recent images. This was one of the first clues to a possible romantic connection between the two.
When Did Ashlyn Castro and Jude Bellingham's Relationship Become Public?
Nothing has been confirmed by either, but Castro and Bellingham were first spotted out to dinner in January after the Champions League game against RB Salzburg.
The Sun reported that close friends had said they had already been on several dates before the pictures were taken.
Ashlyn Castro's Past Love Interests
Castro has been rumored to have dated several celebrities. She was said to have dated actor Michael B. Jordan for a short time as well as NBA players LaMelo Ball and Terance Mann.
Mann is the only one who has confirmed they were together. He recently spoke in an interview, defending Castro over rumors she had cheated on him with Bellingham.
Videos and Photos
