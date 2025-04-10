Alaves vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid are back in La Liga action, taking on relegation-threatened Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on April 13. Los Blancos hope to return to winning ways after two agonizing losses in the previous two games.
The Spanish champions have a good record against Los Blanquiazules, last losing in 2020. They have also won 18 of their last 20 meeting with their weekend opponents.
Ahead of the crucial La Liga game, here are 5 classic matches between Real Madrid and Alaves.
September 25, 2005: Alaves 0-3 Real Madrid
After gaining promotion back to La Liga for the 2005-06 season, Alaves went into matchday 5 against Real Madrid, still looking for their first win. After a goalless first half and still no goals heading into the final 30 minutes, a famous result was on the cards. However, Los Blancos clicked into gear.
Ronaldo Nazario broked the deadlock on the hour mark, but Real took another 20 minutes to find the second goal and secure the result. The Brazilian popped up again from a David Beckham pass. Guti scored a third in the 90th minute to make the result look comfortable.
December 21, 2023: Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid
The last game in the 2023-24 season before the winter break and another heartbreaking result for Los Blanquiazules. The game once again was tied at 0-0 at the half, and when Nacho Fernandez was sent off in the 54th minute for a bad tackle, it looked like it could be Alaves' night.
In the 90+2 minute, Real Madrid scored a header from a Toni Kroos corner from a surprising player in Lucas Vazquez. It earned the away team the three points, keeping them top on goal difference over Girona.
October 29, 2016: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
After 10 years away from the top division, Alaves returned for the 2016/17 season and resumed their head-to-head battle. Deyverson gave the home side the lead after seven minutes. However, a Cristiano Ronaldo Brace, the first a penalty after a handball by the Alaves goalscorer, gave Real the lead.
Two late goals made the three points secure. First, Alvaro Morata scored from a Marcelo assist. The Brazilian assisted the game's final goal, setting up Ronaldo to complete his hat-trick.
November 28, 2020: Real Madrid 1-2 Alaves
One of Alaves' five wins and the last time they beat Los Blancos came in front of zero fans due to COVID regulations. Nacho Fernandez, who hasn't had the best of times against El Glorioso, gave away a penalty within five minutes of the game. Lucas Perez stepped up to give the away side the lead.
Striker Joselu, who had played previously for Real Madrid and would do so a few years after this game, made it 2-0. Casemiro pulled a goal back in the 86th minute, which made it a nervy end. However, Alaves held on to a famous win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
March 3, 2003: Alaves 1-5 Real Madrid
Real Madrid hit five past Alaves for the second time during the 2002-03 season. Ronaldo Nazario and Raul scored first-half goals to give the away side a deserved lead. Ronaldo added a second in the 64th minute before Iván Alonso pulled one back 11 minutes later.
Two minutes after what was a consolation goal, the Brazilian striker netted his hat-trick. Raul added his second in the 83rd minute. Ronaldo scored five goals against Los Blanquiazules in their two games that season.
