Barcelona Forward Raphinha Chasing Down Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Record
Barcelona put near both feet in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the quarter-final first leg. Brazilian forward Raphinha scored once and added two assists in the win.
The goal contributions take him to 19 in this Champions League campaign, tying him with Lionel Messi, who recorded the same during the 2011/12 season.
According to stats supplied by Transfermarkt, Raphinha is now three-goal contributions behind Cristiano Ronaldo in a single campaign. The Portuguese man managed 22 in the 2013/14 season, with Real Madrid, scoring 17 and assisting five.
It puts the Brazilian three behind Ronaldo. However, due to the extra games played in this year's tournament, Raphinha has played the same amount of games the Real Madrid man played during the 2013/14 tournament in which Los Blancos would go on to win La Décima, their tenth European title.
The records will show the amount of goal contributions, so Raphinha needs four more to overtake Ronaldo at the top. He will likely have at least three games to do that unless we see an almighty shock in the second leg of the quarter-final.
Ronaldo also sits third in the rankings, finishing with 20 during the 2015/26 Champions League season; Robert Lewandowski is second with 21 during the 2019/20 season when he played for Bayern Munich.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Shock New Career Move Alongside Matthew Vaughn
Former Player Backs Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Manchester United's Rival If Offered The Chance
Liverpool Player's Agent Says Client Would 'Love To Play' For Real Madrid
Real Madrid Target Reveals He Does Have A Release Clause In Premier League Contract