Real Madrid Target Reveals He Does Have A Release Clause In Premier League Contract
Real Madrid has been linked with a number of high-profile defenders this season, thanks to the injuries that have blighted Carlo Ancelotti's defense.
One of those defenders is Bournemouth youngster Dean Huijsen, who has impressed massively during his first season in the Premier League.
Having signed from Juventus in the summer of 2024, Huijsen has grown in both stature and value during recent months and, being a Spanish international who almost joined Real Madrid as a youngster, the links to Los Blancos were inevitable.
Speaking during an interview with El Chiringuito TV (vial Goal.com), Huijsen revealed that he does have a release clause in his contract, and a friend of his has been urging him to join Real Madrid.
I have a contract until 2030, [but] I do have a [release] clause. A friend called me and said...'Go to Real Madrid'. I laughed. What am I going to say?- Dean Huijsen
Huijsen was asked specifically if he would like to play for Real Madrid and he did not shut the idea down.
I don't know, we'll see. It's a big team. Every player wants to play in the maximum [level] possible.- Dean Huijsen
As well as this, Huijsen was reflecting on those who have inspired him and he picked out Sergio Ramos and had praise for Carlo Ancelotti.
Sergio Ramos has been my idol since I was little. He's [Ancelotti] a very good manager. He's not at Real Madrid for nothing. He deserves credit.- Dean Huijsen
