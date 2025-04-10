Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Target Reveals He Does Have A Release Clause In Premier League Contract

He has been heavily linked with a move this summer.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Real Madrid has been linked with a number of high-profile defenders this season, thanks to the injuries that have blighted Carlo Ancelotti's defense.

One of those defenders is Bournemouth youngster Dean Huijsen, who has impressed massively during his first season in the Premier League.

Dean Huijsen has been linked with Real Madrid
IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Having signed from Juventus in the summer of 2024, Huijsen has grown in both stature and value during recent months and, being a Spanish international who almost joined Real Madrid as a youngster, the links to Los Blancos were inevitable.

Speaking during an interview with El Chiringuito TV (vial Goal.com), Huijsen revealed that he does have a release clause in his contract, and a friend of his has been urging him to join Real Madrid.

Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

I have a contract until 2030, [but] I do have a [release] clause. A friend called me and said...'Go to Real Madrid'. I laughed. What am I going to say?

Dean Huijsen

Huijsen was asked specifically if he would like to play for Real Madrid and he did not shut the idea down.

I don't know, we'll see. It's a big team. Every player wants to play in the maximum [level] possible.

Dean Huijsen

As well as this, Huijsen was reflecting on those who have inspired him and he picked out Sergio Ramos and had praise for Carlo Ancelotti.

Sergio Ramos has been my idol since I was little. He's [Ancelotti] a very good manager. He's not at Real Madrid for nothing. He deserves credit.

Dean Huijsen

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Mikel Arteta Provides Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice Injury Updates After Arsenal vs Real Madrid Game

Kylian Mbappe Addresses Real Madrid Fans After Heavy Arsenal Defeat

A Lack Of Trophies Could End Ancelotti's Time At Real Madrid This Season (Report)

Opta Reveals Real Madrid's Chance Of Champions League Progress To The Semi-Final

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/Transfers and Rumors