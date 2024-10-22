Real Madrid Keeping Tabs On Liverpool And England Star Who Is Yet to Sign New Contract
Real Madrid is not afraid to splash the cash on a player if they believe he will strengthen the team. However, getting a superstar on a free transfer can always help save money, as they did with French forward Kylian Mbappé this past summer.
Los Blancos are keeping tabs on a Premier League player in the final year of his contract this season. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to sign a new deal with his boyhood club, opening the door for a potential move away from Anfield on a free transfer.
Real Madrid Front Runners if Trent Alexander-Arnold Leaves Liverpool
There are many obstacles in their path, but Real Madrid is the front runner in the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The defender's contract ends in the summer of 2025, so Liverpool still has time to sit down with the 26-year-old and iron out a new deal to keep him at the club for longer.
There has been no confirmation from Alexander-Arnold or anybody close to him on his future decision, with his focus on Liverpool's push for trophies this season. However, the Spanish newspaper Marca reported on the back page of its October 17 publication that Trent had told the club he would not be renewing his contract.
Real Madrid could speak to Alexander-Arnold and his representatives as early as January 1 regarding a pre-contract agreement starting after his Liverpool contract expires. Only teams outside of England could start those talks on the mentioned date.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out any transfer moves in January despite the injury to defender Dani Carvajal, which is set to rule him out for the season. Ancelotti is happy with the cover they have in place, which includes Lucas Vazquez and Brazilian Eder Militao, who the head coach sees as a right-back. If Real Madrid does move for Alexander-Arnold, the feeling is it would be to join the team for the 2025-26 season..
Alexander-Arnold has spoken about his desire to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career. The drama around this potential transfer could drag on for at least until the defender voices his decision, which is unlikely anytime soon.
