El Clasico 2024: Real Madrid Predicted Lineup To Face Barcelona
Real Madrid maintained their unbeaten start to the La Liga campaign last weekend with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo. It was not a vintage performance we have been accustomed to over the years, but Los Blancos escaped with three points.
The second-half performance against Borussia Dortmund in midweek was much better, and that's the standard that will be needed in El Clasico on Saturday. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make a few changes forced upon him due to injuries. Thibaut Courtois (adductor) and Rodrygo (thigh) picked up injuries during the Champions League game, ruling them out against Barcelona.
Due to injuries in key positions, Ancelotti has used several different formations and lineups this season. The Italian, as expected, has held his cards close to his chest for the big game, but don't expect anything too different from what we have seen so far.
Here is how Ancelotti could set out his team against Barcelona on Saturday, October 26 at 3pm EST.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico Preview, Kick-Off Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-2-1)
GK: Andriy Lunin - The Ukranian will deputize for Thibaut Courtois, making his second appearance this season.
RB: Lucas Vázquez - Reports from Marca suggest Lucas Vázquez will continue at right-back despite some concerns coming up against the dangerous Raphinha.
CB: Éder Militão - The Brazilian has started nine of the ten league games this season for Los Blancos and will need to be at his best against Barcelona's front three.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger - Rüdiger thrives in these big games and will be tasked with keeping striker Robert Lewandowski quiet, who has 12 league goals this season.
LB: Ferland Mendy - The French left-back came on in the 70th minute against Celta Vigo but started the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.
CM: Federico Valverde - The only Real Madrid player to start every league game this season. His energy in midfield is going to be called upon again.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - After playing in a back three against Celta Vigo, Tchouaméni could step back into center midfield for the El Clasico.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Luka Modrić started over Camavinga midweek, but at 39, the younger Frenchman could add energy to the midfield on Saturday.
CAM: Jude Bellingham - Jude Bellingham could have a license to push forward but don't be surprised to see him drop into a midfield four.
CAM: Vinícius Júnior - Vinícius Júnior will play mainly from the left side and hopes to continue his recent form, which saw him score five goals in his last three games.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - He netted his sixth league goal against Celta Vigo last weekend and was signed for games like these.
MORE: El Clasico: A Look At The Last 5 La Liga Matches Between Real Madrid And Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Match Info
Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. EST/12 noon PT)
Location: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
Date: October 26, 2024
US: Watch on ESPN Deportes, Stream on ESPN+
UK: Watch on Premier Sports, La Liga TV