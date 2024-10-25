El Clasico: A Look At The Last 5 La Liga Matches Between Real Madrid And Barcelona
The El Clasico takes place this Saturday, with Real Madrid aiming to go level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.
Additionally, Los Blancos, currently 42 games unbeaten in La Liga, could tie Barca’s record of 43 games without losing in the Spanish top division. The stakes are extremely high.
Of course, with or without those stakes, the El Clasico is always a spectacle, having featured many world stars over the years. The excitement is palpable, and the 90 minutes of action on the pitch rarely disappoints.
That being said, let’s take a look at the last five El Clasico’s in La Liga ahead of this weekend’s mouth-watering encounter.
5. Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (March 2022)
It was ultimately a night of misery for Los Blancos at the Bernabeu as Barcelona ran riot. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on his El Clasico debut, netted twice and assisted Ferran Torres, while Ronald Araujo added to the scoring.
Heading into the fixture, Real Madrid were the runaway leaders at the top of La Liga. Barcelona, on the other hand, was pretty much out of the title race, being 15 points behind. As anticipated, the win wasn’t enough to mount any sort of title charge, and Real Madrid went on to lift the league trophy at the end of the campaign.
4. Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona (October 2022)
Los Blancos bounced back from that 4-0 drubbing by securing a victory over their fierce rivals several months later. Goals from Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde gave Los Blancos a 2-0 lead. However, Ferran Torres struck late to give Barcelona a glimmer of hope.
Real ended up securing all three points in second-half stoppage time when Rodrygo converted from the penalty spot. That result extended the league leader’s unbeaten run, moving them onto 25 points. Meanwhile, the defeat left Barcelona just behind Real on 22 points.
3. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid (March 2023)
Franck Kessie’s dramatic stoppage-time winner at Camp Nou secured Barcelona the victory and extended their lead over Real Madrid to 12 points at the top of La Liga.
Madrid had taken the lead through a Ronald Araujo own goal before Sergi Roberto pulled a goal back for Barca. Kessie then struck in the final minutes to send the Barcelona fans into delirium.
The result propelled Barcelona to their first La Liga title since 2019, with the Catalan club lifting the trophy at the end of the season while being 10 points clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid.
2. Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (October 2023)
Enter Jude Bellingham. The England international signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 and made an immediate impact in his first El Clasico. After Ilkay Gundogan had given Barcelona an early lead, Bellingham turned on the magic, scoring a long-range hit in the 68th minute before securing all three points for Real Madrid in stoppage time.
Those goals took Bellingham’s tally to 13 goals in 13 games in all competitions since signing from Borussia Dortmund. Those goals also kept Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, level on 28 points with second-placed Girona.
1. Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (April 2024)
The most recent El Clasico in La Liga saw Los Blancos overcome Barcelona thanks to another stoppage-time winner from Jude Bellingham.
Andreas Christensen had put Barcelona ahead in the 6th minute, but Real Madrid hit back through a Vinicius Jr penalty. Fermin Lopez restored Barca’s lead in the second half, only for Vazquez to level the scoring just a few minutes later.
Real pushed for a third goal, and their efforts eventually paid off when Bellingham netted a last-gasp winner. The result gave Real Madrid an 11-point lead at the top of the table, with the club lifting their 36th La Liga title at the end of the season.
