El Clasico: Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Real Madrid’s Crushing 4-0 Defeat To Barcelona
Earlier today in La Liga, Real Madrid suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu. A merciless second-half performance saw Robert Lewandowski score twice in the space of three minutes before Lamine Yamal and Raphina secured all three points for the Catalan side.
After netting five goals in midweek against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid squandered several chances in this high-stakes fixture, particularly in the first half.
Kylian Mbappe, making his El Clasico debut, fell short in front of goal on numerous occasions. The France international also had two goals ruled out for offside in each half. Jude Bellingham, who is yet to score for Los Blancos this season, and Vinicius Jr also missed key chances for the home side.
Today's devastating defeat leaves Real Madrid six points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table. Additionally, Los Blancos' 42-game unbeaten run in the Spanish top division is now over.
Ancelotti Believes Real Madrid Lacked Accuracy in El Clasico
Commenting on today's El Clasico, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted that his side lacked precision in front of goal.
“We played a first half with intensity," Ancelotti said. "We could have scored [but] we lacked some accuracy. When they scored they hit two goals that took all of our energy away. We took more risks at the back and they found a lot more chances on the counter-attack. For 60 minutes we competed very well and we have to forget the last 30.” (H/T BBC Sport)
Despite the 4-0 defeat, the Italian manager does not think the result warrants throwing "everything in the trash."
"The season is very long, we must not give up but learn," Ancelotti explained. "We did it last time and now we will do the same to try to come back and compete." (H/T Forbes)
Ancelotti Does Not Regret His Barcelona Game Plan
With Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois sidelined by injury this week, Ancelotti was forced to make tactical and personnel changes ahead of this fixture. However, the former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain manager does not regret his decisions.
"I do not regret my game plan," Ancelotti admitted. "I have been in football 48 years, so I'm not wrong when I tell you that the first half was good. It's different from the loss versus Lille. We were very bad that day. Today we competed." (H/T Fabrizio Romano on X)
