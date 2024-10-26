Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona: Madrid Rue Costly First-Half Misses In El Clasico Defeat
Real Madrid suffered a 4-0 El Clasico defeat today thanks to Barcelona's ruthless second-half display. Los Blancos are six points behind their rivals and will play catch-up against a team looking in fine form, while Real Madrid still seems out of sorts.
Real Madrid will look back at wasted opportunities in the first half, which could have changed the storyline. However, Barcelona made them pay, inflicting their first league loss on their rivals this season and ending their 42-game unbeaten run.
Real Madrid Has Two Goals Ruled Out For Offside
Real Madrid will look at what could have been if they had taken their chances in the first half when they were the better team. Vinicius Jr. wasted a golden opportunity with just the goalkeeper to beat, pulling his shot into the side netting. Kylian Mbappe had a goal ruled out for offside in both halves, failing to time his run on each occasion.
Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga also had chances that they would expect to score, as Barcelona was lucky to go in at halftime at 0-0. Both teams had chances when the teams came out for the second period. However, the Catalonia side was more ruthless in front of goal, with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scoring bravely before Lamine Yamal and Raphinha added to the scoreline.
Real Madrid did not stop searching for goals. Even when 4-0 down, Vinicius Jr. pushed the team forward, but there was still no end result. On another day, Los Blancos could have won the game, but unfortunately, it's a blow to their title hopes, even at this early stage.
This means that Carlo Ancelotti's team has a very low margin for error before the two teams meet again on May 11. The team also needs to find themselves, as the performances are not at the standard the fans expect, with many walking out of the Santiago Bernabéu after the third goal was scored.
Real Madrid plays on the road against Valencia next Saturday, which is in the relegation zone. With no mid-week game, they have a whole week to prepare and try to find the form from last season that has escaped them so far.
