Real Madrid Fans On X Have Meltdown After Devastating 4-0 Loss in the El Clasico Vs Barcelona
Football fans on X (formerly Twitter) went into a meltdown after Real Madrid were beaten 4-0 at home by Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday, October 16. Hansi Flick's side did all of the damage in the second half of the match after the first half ended in a goalless stalemate. Barca's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace (54', 56') before Lamine Yamal (77') and Raphinha (84') also found the back of the net for La Blaugrana.
Real Madrid are now six points behind their arch-rivals in the La Liga table after 11 matches with Carlo Ancelotti's side scoring 24 points so far. The unexpected result at the home Clasico saw social media fans on X (formerly Twitter) go berserk. One of the fans commented:
I wonder why you spent so much money for Mbappe. This guy was nowhere.- User @MatiBNB
Another fan commented:
The coach said he got a plan for today but all I see as humiliation- User @OlaBme_
Another fan opined:
I can’t even put into words how horrible this loss is.- User @ragdolltk
Mbappe needs to be benched for how badly he performed.
There needs to be an insane winter transfer window.
One fan claimed:
I’ve never seen a Real Madrid side give up in a match before. They gave up in the second half.- User @MVincent40
Another fan chimed in, writing:
First time for Mbappe he will adjust- User @maseruka1
Real Madrid were without Rodrygo Goes and Thibaur Courtois for the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result, however, was far from expected as Ancelotti's team entered the contest on the back of a thrilling 5-2 comeback win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. Such a comeback, though, didn't take place under the brightest lights against Barcelona.
