Fans React as Real Madrid Lead at Halftime After Conceding First Against Mallorca

Real Madrid were left shocked by Mallorca inside 20 minutes of their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, two goals in two minutes gave Los Blancos a deserved lead at half-time.

It was Mallorca forward Vedat Muriqi who headed the away team in front after Kylian Mbappe had a goal ruled out for offside. The Kosovo international out muscled several Madrid players to head home into the bottom corner with the back of his head.

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

However, Xabi Alonso's team was far the better side and had a deserved goal when Srda Guler tapped home from a Dean Huijsen assist. A minute later, Vinicius Jr. had Real in front, firing home into the bottom corner.

Mbappe had the ball in the back of the net a second time after the second goal, again ruled out for offside. Both times, VAR pulled it back for the Frenchman, with the forward being millimeters in front of the defender. The No. 9 was looking to score in three consecutive La Liga games to start the season, and more chances would likely come his way in the second half.

Real Madrid Fans React to Crazy First-Half

Real Madrid fans had a rollercoaster of emotions in the first half, with many expecting the worst after conceding. However, they soon were happy again with the performance, especially from the forwards.

I am having goosebumps the way real madrid play football — Skataa (@Ibro_skataa) August 30, 2025

Real Madrid look really good. Very dynamic in possession. — Pharuk. (@pharukdagreat) August 30, 2025

Many Los Blancos supporters pointed to Vinicius Jr. being back to his best in the first half. The Brazilian looked brilliant, just like he did when he came off the bench against Real Oviedo. The move to bench him may have paid off for Alonso.

**Vinicius Jr.** was the best player in the first half. His electrifying run and clinical goal sparked Real Madrid’s comeback from 0-1 to 2-1 against Mallorca. Pure magic and game-changing swagger! 🔥⚽ — Mina Caroll (@carollmina17) August 30, 2025

Vinícius Jr can't get enough of scoring 🤩🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dfaPX2h652 — OneFootball (@OneFootball) August 30, 2025

This match is far from over — Vinicius Jr to score again, Mbappe too — D🦅 (@omoehhh) August 30, 2025

