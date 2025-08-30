David Ornstein Gives Update on Manchester United Player Targeted by Real Madrid (Report)

The summer transfer window is just days away from closing, and there could still be such big moves across Europe's top leagues. Real Madrid could be involved in some late drama. However, head coach Xabi Alonso has played down any moves, but has left the door open for something to happen.

A move could be a non-permanent one, with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo being mentioned as a possible target. With Dani Ceballos looking likely to stay, the brakes may have been put on any incoming before the 11:59 p.m. deadline on September 1. A recent update from transfer reporter David Ornstein could interest Alonso.

Kobbie Mainoo Wants to Leave Manchester United

The young England international has fallen out of favour since Ruben Amorim arrived as coach. In a recent interview, the Portuguese manager stated that the 20-year-old would have to compete with Bruno Fernandes for a starting role. With him seen as a guaranteed starter, it looks difficult to break into the team regularly.

David Ornstein revealed on TNT Sports that Mainoo has been seeking a move away from the club in the last few days of the transfer window.

Mainoo wants to leave on loan. There are many clubs that would take him. David Ornstein

However, Ornstein also said that Manchester United was not open to seeing him leave, especially on loan. The Red Devils would lose depth at the position, which is something they currently lack. The 20-year-old may not get the move he craves, unless a team were to come in with a big offer for a permanent deal. Being an academy prospect, it would take a big offer for Amorim to let Mainoo leave.

There is so little time for a replacement to be brought in that the feeling is that Mainoo will still be a Manchester United player when the window closes. Xabi Alonso would love to add another player, but the squad he currently has will be the one that takes him through to January.

