Journalist Confirms New Date For Valencia vs Real Madrid Match After Postponement
Real Madrid's correspondent for The Athletic, Guillermo Rai has confirmed the new date for Los Blancos' La Liga away clash against Valencia. The match had to be postponed due to natural disaster in Valencia. The game was originally scheduled to take place last month.
Rai has reported that the game will now take place on January 2 at 8pm Spanish time. Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently second in La Liga with 33 points from 15 matches. They trail league leaders Barcelona by four points having played a game lesser.
Real Madrid lost their most recent game against Athletic Club at San Mames on Wednesday, December 4 by a score of 2-1. They have a busy schedule of league fixtures this month. Los Merengues will play Girona away (December 7), and Rayo Vallecano away (December 14), Sevilla at home (December 22).
Los Blancos are the defending La Liga champions but have failed to showcase their best form this season. They have lost two out of their last five matches, amassing a total six points. Dropping points in games they're expected to win has become a theme for the side this season. That has left Real Madrid trailing Barcelona, who have dropped their fair share of points in recent weeks as well.
Los Blancos have struggled in the UEFA Champions League as well, winning only two of their five matches, losing the other three.
