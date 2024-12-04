Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: La Liga Match Highlights as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty
Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 away defeat in their latest La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Wednesday, November 4. Kylian Mbappe once again missed a penalty. Carlo Ancelotti's side had the chance to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona, who have recently dropped points. Los Blancos, however, failed to do so, suffering a defeat in a crucial game.
Alejandro Berenguer Remiro gave Athletic Club the lead in the 53rd minute. Kylian Mbappe had a golden chance to equalize in the 68th minute from the penalty spot. The Frenchman, however, missed his spot kick, just as he did against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League a week ago. Mbappe, though, played a big role in Los Merengues' equalizer as his effort came into Jude Bellingham's path, who slotted the ball in the back of the net.
As Los Blancos looked to amp up their effort in search of a winner, they suffered yet another cruel blow. Gorka Guruzeta regained the lead for Athletic Club two minutes later, which turned out to be the winner in a high-voltage game.
Real Madrid retained their second spot in the league table despite the defeat as Carlo Ancelotti's side now have 32 points from 15 matches. They are ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid by a point. Los Blancos, however, now trail Barcelona by four points with a game in hand. The Madrid giants return to action on Saturday, December 7, taking on Girona on the road.
