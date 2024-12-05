Kylian Mbappe Takes "Full Responsibility" For Penalty Miss In Real Madrid's La Liga Defeat To Athletic Club
Kylian Mbappe has taken "full responsibility" for his penalty miss in Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat away at Athletic Club.
While Real Madrid were trailing 1-0 in the La Liga game, the French forward had the opportunity to pull Los Blancos level from the penalty spot but saw his strike saved by Julen Agirrezabala.
Real Madrid eventually pulled a goal back through Jude Bellingham, but a mistake by Federico Valverde late in the game allowed Gorka Guruzeta to break through on goal and win the match for the home team.
MATCH REPORT: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Under Par Los Blancos Lose 2-1, Stay Four Points Behind Barcelona
Following the game, Mbappe posted a message on his Instagram story, reflecting on Real Madrid's loss and his penalty miss.
"Bad result. A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. A difficult moment but it's the best time to change this situation and show who I am."- Kylian Mbappe
During his post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said Mbappe, who also missed from the spot against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last week, was "sad" and "disappointed" following his latest penalty miss.
Later in the presser, the Italian head coach mentioned that the 25-year-old still needed time to adapt and was doing everything possible to improve.
You can view the highlights of Athletic Club 2-1 Real Madrid by clicking here.
Recommended
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde Issues Statement Following Mistake In Athletic Club Defeat
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 2-1 Defeat To Athletic Club in La Liga