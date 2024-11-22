Leganes vs Real Madrid: A Look At Their Last Five La Liga Matches
Real Madrid resumes its 2024/25 La Liga campaign this weekend with a short trip to Leganes. Last time out, Los Blancos returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Leganes, currently placed 14th in the La Liga table with 14 points, will be looking to build on their 1-0 home win over Sevilla on November 9.
Over the last few years, games between Real Madrid and Leganes have produced plenty of goals, with the Segunda Division champions even managing to record a Round of 16 second-leg victory over its local rivals in the Copa del Rey in 2019.
Ahead of this weekend's game between Leganes and Real Madrid, let's revisit their previous five La Liga matches.
5. April 28, 2018: Real Madrid 2-1 Leganes
The La Liga meeting between Real Madrid and Leganes in April 2018 saw Gareth Bale score a superb acrobatic goal.
The Welshman put Los Blancos ahead with that finish in the 8th minute before Borja Mayoral doubled the home side's advantage on the stroke of halftime.
Darko Brasanac pulled a goal back for Leganes in the second half, but Los Blancos held on to clinch all three points.
4. September 1, 2018: Real Madrid 4-1 Leganes
Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Sergio Ramos all got on the scoresheet as Real Madrid demolished Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu in September 2018.
Bale opened the scoring for Los Blancos, but Leganes hit back through a Guido Carrillo penalty. Benzema restored Real's lead after halftime before netting a second in the 61st minute.
Five minutes later, Ramos sealed the victory for Julen Lopetegui's side from the penalty spot.
3. April 15, 2019: Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid
An uninspiring 1-1 draw away at Leganes in April 2019 saw Real Madrid fall further behind Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.
Jonathan Silva put Leganes ahead in the 45th minute before Karim Benzema leveled the scoring after the interval.
Zinedine Zidane's side narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat after Leganes had a late goal disallowed.
2. October 30, 2019: Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes
Real Madrid thrashed Leganes 5-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their encounter back in October 2019.
Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, and Luka Jovic all scored for Los Blancos against its local rivals.
The result put Real Madrid within a point of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.
1. July 19, 2020: Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Leganes and Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
Los Blancos, already crowned La Liga champions heading into this game, took the lead through a Sergio Ramos header in the 9th minute. Bryan Gil then managed to pull Leganes level during first-half stoppage time.
Marco Asensio put Real back in front after the interval, but Roger Assale rescued a point for relegated Leganes in the 78th minute.
