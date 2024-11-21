Jude Bellingham Earns Social Media Praise From One Of English Football's Greatest Players
Jude Bellingham headed into the international break with a weight off his shoulders, scoring his first Real Madrid goal of the season against Osasuna. His form continued into the two UEFA Nations League games for England, with two assists.
During his two quality performances against Greece and Ireland, Bellingham was noticed by one of England's most flamboyant players. Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne commented on a clip of Bellingham, with the Real Madrid midfielder replying.
Bellingham Shining Once Again for Club and Country
Bellingham has had a tough start to the season for Real Madrid and England. Although his form had dipped from last season, fans could not fault his work effort. His performance against Osasuna was his best of the season, and he took that with him to the England national team.
One former England player was impressed with one clip he saw on social media, commenting on Bellingham nutmegging an Ireland player in the game on Sunday.
Bellingham showed love to Paul Gascoigne, who won 57 caps for his national team. As he is known around the soccer world, Gazza was known for some of the most amazing goals and performances in his career. Some say he was ahead of his time on the soccer field.
Bellingham will return to Real Madrid for a critical stretch of games to end the calendar year, starting with Leganes on November 24.
Recommended
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Beefs Up Personal Security Amid Safety Concerns
Xabi Alonso Will Reportedly Decide Future In March Amid Real Madrid Interest