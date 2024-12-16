Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger's Incredible Reaction To Barcelona's Upset By Leganes In La Liga [Video]
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been captured on camera hilariously reacting to Barcelona's surprise 1-0 defeat to Leganes in La Liga on Sunday.
Hansi Flick's team, now level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, fell behind to a Sergio Gonzalez goal in the fourth minute against struggling Leganes. Despite having 20 shots throughout the game, Real Madrid's biggest rivals could not recover.
Rudiger, who was attending the Icon League final in Munich - an event involving former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos - with several other high-profile figures when Barcelona faced Leganes, was shown the result on a cellphone by a popular social media influencer. He began to laugh as he digested the shocking scoreline.
The video, which immediately went viral on social media following Barcelona vs Leganes, can be viewed below.
When assessing the reaction on social media, most Real Madrid fans greatly appreciated the Rudiger video, while some were a little skeptical that it might somehow backfire. Many Barcelona fans, however, felt disrespected by the 31-year-old's reaction.
Thanks to Barcelona's slip-up against Leganes on home soil, Real Madrid is now just a point behind them, with a game in hand, after their 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.
Next, Real Madrid will face Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday before hosting Sevilla in La Liga on December 22. Meanwhile, Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid in a top-of-the-table clash on December 21.
