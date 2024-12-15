Real Madrid Considers Legal Steps Following Disputed Vinicius Jr Penalty Claim Against Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid has alleged 'manipulation' in La Liga and is considering legal action following the controversial decision not to award Vinicius Jr a penalty against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.
According to Marca, Los Blancos is considering lodging an official complaint with the Federation and the Technical Committee of Referees.
Real Madrid argues that the decision was a willful neglect of an obvious penalty rather than a mistake. The club firmly believes that VAR failed in this situation.
In the second half of Real Madrid's 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano, Brazilian forward Vinicius, who came on as a substitute for Brahim Diaz in the 63rd minute, was clearly brought down in the box by Abdul Mumin.
Referee Martinez Munuera dismissed the appeals for a penalty, and VAR failed to intervene. The VAR room was headed up by Gonzalez Fuertes.
Real Madrid TV slammed the decision, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti felt the penalty claim was "very clear" to him, and Rayo Vallecano head coach Inigo Perez thought it was a foul on Vinicius.
Meanwhile, former Spanish referee Estrada Fernandez took to social media to criticize the VAR team's performance in the match.
Fernandez commented, per Madrid Universal, "The VAR with the cider," implying that the unit was not operating at its best.
You can view the highlights of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid by clicking here.
