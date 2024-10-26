Barcelona Defender Names Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr as Ballon D’or Favorite Ahead Of El Clasico
Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has named Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. as the favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Martinez's comments come ahead of La Blaugrana's La Liga showdown against Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, October 26.
Vinicius is one of the frontrunners to win the Ballon d'Or this year, an award that would be handed based on the performance of the 2023-24 season. The ceremony is set to take place in Paris, France on Monday, October 28. Speaking about his pick for the Ballon d'Or, Martinez told Movistar in a recent interview (via MARCA):
"Whoever wins, they deserve it. We all know that they will give it to Vinicius , I have no doubt. He is a great player. He continues to show it, the other day he showed it in the Champions League : he blew the lid off the game."- Inigo Martinez
Vinicius Jr. had a notable 2023-24 campaign, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. The Brazilian won La Liga and UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid last season. He has started the 2024-25 season in style as well, so far bagging eight goals and providing seven assists in 14 matches.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, play Barcelona in an important La Liga clash later today. Hansi Flick's team look like a formidable side and are currently leading the league table, picking up 27 points from their first ten matches. Defending champions Los Blancos, on the other hand, are second, three points off the top of the table. With a win against their eternal rivals, Carlo Ancelotti's team can come to equal terms in points with Barcelona.
