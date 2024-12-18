Real Madrid Finish Behind Barcelona in la Liga 2023-24 TV Revenue List
Real Madrid have finished behind Barcelona in the La Liga 2023-24 Television revenue list. While Los Blancos won the league title last year, they came in second behind eternal rivals Barcelona in the revenue list.
In fact, the Madrid club have seen a decline in their revenue from the 2022-23 season. That said, the margin is not that significant.
Los Merengues made 159.55 million Euros in TV revenue in 2023-24 while Barca made 162.49 million Euros. Real Madrid earned 161.24 million Euros from TV revenue in 2022-23.
Atletico Madrid finished third on the revenue list, earning a total 117.89 million Euros last season. The numbers come from a report from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo.
While Barcelona have toppled Real Madrid, the numbers are not indicative of game followings. 50% of the total TV revenue is distributed equally among clubs. The rest of the amount is equally divided with 25% depending on sporting results from the past five seasons. The remaining 25% are divided depending on social contributions.
The final part includes aspects such as participation in media days, interviews, and more before and after the match. While Barca participate in all such events, Real Madrid tend to skip some, leading to them finishing second on the list.
Los Blancos won La Liga in 2023-24, scoring 95 points from 38 matches. They scored a whopping ten points more that Barcelona last season, who finished second. So far this season, Real Madrid sit a point behind league leaders Barcelona with a ga
