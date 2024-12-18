Nike Releases "Can't Stop The Dance" Video After Vinicius Jr. Wins The Best FIFA Men's Player Award
Vinicius Jr. was awarded The Best FIFA Men's Player Award yesterday, following previous Real Madrid winners Cristiano Ronaldo (2) and Luka Modric.
Player, manager, and fan votes decide the winner of the award. Vinicius Jr. received the most votes, beating out Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who took home the 2024 Ballon d'Or b.
To celebrate winning the award, Nike, which partners with the Brazilian soccer star, released a video. The 30-second clip shows Vinicius Jr. salsa dancing in his Nike Mercurial Vapor boots. At the end of the video, the words "Can't Stop the Dance" appear.
The post read:
Winning doesn’t come easy, but @vinijr knows all the right moves to get there. Dancing through defenders, obstacles, and doubt, all the way to the top.
Award Caps a Great 2024 for Vinicius Jr.
Despite missing out on the Ballon d'Or, Vinicius Jr. has had a successful season, most of which has been in a Real Madrid jersey.
Winning La Liga, the Champions League, the Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Super Cup medals in 2024, with the chance to add an Intercontinental Cup winner medal today, it's been a winning year for the Brazilian.
During the 2023-24 season Vinicius Jr. scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions, also winning the 2023-24 Champions League Player of the Tournament.
Vinicius Jr. is still only 24, so he has plenty of time to add more trophies and individual awards to become one of the greatest players ever.
