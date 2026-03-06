Real Madrid Player Who Has Played Just One Minute in La Liga Could Start vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on the road, the first game to kick off Matchday 27 of La Liga. It's a must-win, as Los Blancos have dropped four points behind Barcelona after losing their last two league games.

The road game is already a tough one, but it becomes even more difficult with Alvaro Arbeloa's long list of unavailable players. The injuries keep piling up with Rodrygo joining Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao, and others who are ruled out.

That was made worse with the suspensions of Franco Mastantuono, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras. The latter means a left-back change for the game, and it could be a surprise call-up for one player.

Ferland Mendy to Possibly Start vs Celta Vigo

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

According to COPE journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz, Ferland Mendy could make a surprise return to the starting lineup with the suspension of Alvaro Carreras.

The French defender has played just one minute in La Liga this season, coming on late against Real Betis at the start of the calendar year. He played the full game against Olympiacos in the Champions League and also played 21 minutes against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Those minutes were all under former head coach Xabi Alonso, and have not featured under Arbeloa despite being available. In fairness, he has not budged when it comes to left-back, with Carreras starting most games, and favoring Eduardo Camavinga at the position on one occasion.

IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Arbeloa possibly may choose Camavinga again, but he has just returned from a sever tooth ache, so may not start. There is also a shortage in midfield, so could start there if available. That leaves the door open for Mendy, Fran Garcia, or Víctor Valdepeñas, who have all started this season.

The feeling from the journalist is that Mendy could start, and on recent form, that is a risk. However, before all the injuries, he was one of the best left-backs in the world. He was a major part in helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga during the 2023-24 season. If he can find that form, he is a good player, but as mentioned, injuries have been a problem.

The defense is going to look very different against Celta, with four first-team defenders out of action. The right-back position is okay, but Arbeloa has just two healthy senior center-backs. It's going to be a tough evening for the team, and to earn three points, everybody must play well.