Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: 5 Classic La Liga Games
Real Madrid will make their return to La Liga action as they host fourth-placed Athletic Club on Matchday 32 at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 20.
Following their Champions League exit against Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti and his side hope to reduce their four-point deficit to Barcelona in the La Liga table over the weekend. Furthermore, Los Blancos have a good record against Los Leones, having won eight of their last 10 encounters; the Spanish champions suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.
Ahead of the crucial La Liga game, here are 5 classic matches between Real Madrid and Athletic Club.
April 21, 2019: Real Madrid 3-0 Athletic Club
Towards the end of the 2018-19 La Liga season, in their first year without Cristiano Ronaldo, third-placed Real Madrid hosted seventh-placed Athletic at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Zinédine Zidane's side struggled to break the deadlock against a solid Bilbao team. However, Karim Benzema put on a show in the second half, recording a hat-trick to lead his side to victory.
February 13, 2016: Real Madrid 4-2 Athletic Club
In the 2015-16 La Liga season, Zinédine Zidane's Real Madrid cruised past Athletic Bilbao thanks to another top performance from Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese superstar and his side started the game perfectly as he opened the scoring after just three minutes. Though Eraso quickly leveled the game, Madrid went back on top thanks to two successive goals from James Rodriguez (38') and Toni Kroos (45').
Despite Raphael Varane's red card, Cristiano Ronaldo's brace made it 4-1 for Los Blancos, and in the dying embers of the game, Gorka Elustondo pulled one back to make it 4-2.
March 20, 2004: Athletic Club 4-2 Real Madrid
In the 2003-04 La Liga season, sixth-placed Bilbao thwarted first-placed Real Madrid at San Mamés.
Los Leones dominated the first half and went up by two at the break thanks to goals from Yeste (25') and Urzaiz (35'). Los Blancos surged back in the second half as Raúl scored a brace (46', 55') to level the game as the visitors looke to complete a "Remontada".
However, left-back Asier del Horno scored two quick fire goals (75', 77') to secure a wonderful victory against the title holders.
October 5, 2014: Real Madrid 5-0 Athletic Club
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema put on a show as Los Blancos thumped Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu at the beginning of the 2014-15 La Liga season.
Real Madrid started the game perfectly as Ronaldo fired his side in front after three minutes. Karim Benzema doubled Madrid's lead just before halftime (41'). Ten minutes into the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo's brace made it 3-0 (55') before Benzema netted his second goal of the game 14 minutes later (69'). Just before the end of the game, "CR7" bagged his third goal of the night as his side overpowered their opponents.
November 17, 2012: Real Madrid 5-1 Athletic Club
José Mourinho's Real Madrid put five past Athletic at the beginning of the 2012-13 La Liga season.
In the first 30 minutes of the game, Los Blancos went up by three goals in front of their fans thanks to Jon Aurtenetxe's own goal after 12 minutes before Sergio Ramos (30') and Karim Benzema (32') gave a decisive lead to their side.
However, Bilbao's Ibai Gómez pulled one back 10 minutes later as the game neared halftime (42'). In the second half, Mesut Özil ended all hopes of a comeback for the visitors as he made it 4-1 for Los Blancos. Sami Khedira's late goal concluded Madrid's dominant home victory (72').
