Jurgen Klopp’s Agent Dismisses Real Madrid Links
Jürgen Klopp has recently been linked with a shock Real Madrid move, with Carlo Ancelotti's future at the club uncertain after a string of bad performances in recent weeks. The situation became even more tense after Los Blancos were defeated 5-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Arsenal.
Ancelotti has a contract with the club until 2026, but Sky Sports reported that he might not finish the season with Real Madrid. Several high-profile names have emerged as the potential next Los Blancos boss. One of them is former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who currently works as an executive group for the Red Bull group's Soccer clubs.
MORE: Carlo Ancelotti Will Reportedly Not Finish The Season With Real Madrid
Reports materialized that Klopp is unhappy with his role. Despite the German previously dismissing an immediate return to coaching, he has been linked with replacing Carlo Ancelotti. Klopp has also been tipped to succeed Dorival Junior as the Brazil manager and take over as the Selecaos' boss.
Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, though, has completely dismissed any links, telling Sky Germany:
Jürgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.- Marc Kosicke
Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg further reported that Klopp doesn't have any intension to return to coaching anytime soon, not even for Real Madrid or Brazil, two gold standards in club and international football. Plettenberg reported:
Understand there continues to be concrete interest and enquiries about Klopp from top clubs and several federations. However, Klopp still has no intention of taking on a head coach role next season – not even at Real Madrid or with Brazil.- Florian Plettenberg
