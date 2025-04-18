Fabrizio Romano Says Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Should Not Be Compared
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's fans are often engaged in the debate of who is the better player between the duo. They are two of the greatest soccer players to have ever lived, and both have had careers full of unprecedented achievements.
They are in the final chapters of their respective careers. However, 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo remains impressive for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, and 37-year-old Lionel Messi is also producing spectacular numbers for MLS club Inter Miami.
Both superstars continue to captain their national teams as well. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now chimed in on the GOAT debate. In a recent interview with Sofascore, Romano was asked to chime in on the topic and he refused to make a comparison.
Like any sensible fan, Romano thinks both players are incredible and it's better for fans to enjoy the show as long as it lasts. He said:
I am not a big fan of comparisons, just enjoy them. When they retire, we’ll say we spent too much time asking ‘who is better, who is worse’. Why should people get angry about this? It’s like two beautiful pieces of art, enjoy them, not the negatives.- Fabrizio Romano
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry peaked during their time together in La Liga between 2009 and 2018. One was the face of Real Madrid while the other was Barcelona's poster boy. The pair produced fireworks whenever they engaged on the pitch. The chapter will go down in history as the golden era of Soccer.
