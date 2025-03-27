Real Madrid vs Leganes: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid are back in La Liga action this weekend after two weeks without a game due to an international break. Los Blancos face Madrid-based Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 29.
Carlo Ancelotti's side has played Los Pepineros twice this season, in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, both at the Estadio Municipal Butarque. Los Blancos have met Leganes ten times in La Liga and seven times in the Copa del Rey.
Real Madrid have dominated their Madrid rivals in the limited games. Here are 5 classic La Liga matches between Real Madrid and Leganes.
April 5, 2017: Leganes 2-4 Real Madrid
The first-ever La Liga game at the Estadio Municipal Butarque had six goals in the first 48 minutes. Los Blancos scored three goals in eight minutes. James Rodriguez (15') and an Alvaro Morata brace (18' and 23') put the away team in a comfortable position.
However, Leganes fired back with first half goals from Gabriel Pires (32') and Luciano (35'), setting up the next 45 minutes to be interesting. Three minutes into the second half, Morata completed his hat-trick, the final scoring act of the game.
October 30, 2019: Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes
Real Madrid hit their rivals for five at the Santiago Bernabeu, with five different scorers. A young Rodrygo (7') opened the scoring, and under a minute later, Toni Kroos made it 2-0. Sergio Ramos (24') scored from the penalty spot, with the away team lucky it was only three goals.
Karim Benzema made an absolute show of the result in the 69th minute. A rare Luka Jovic goal in stoppage time completed the rout for Los Blancos.
July 19, 2020: Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid
Leganes have never beaten Real Madrid in La Liga but have drawn twice. One was behind closed doors at the Butarque due to COVID regulations.
Sergio Ramos (9') opened the scoring, his fifth goal against Leganes, the most in the matchup alongside Karim Benzema. Los Pepineros equalized through Bryan Gil one minute into stoppage time of the first half.
Los Blancos retook the lead in the second half, with Marco Asensio (52') scoring thanks to an Isco assist. However, the points were shared thanks to Roger Assale in the 78th minute.
November 6, 2016: Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes
The first-ever La Liga meeting between the two was at the Santiago Bernabeu and a straightforward win for Real Madrid. Two first half strikes from forward Gareth Bale (38' and 45+1') put Los Blancos in a strong position.
Alvaro Morata made the result decisive, scoring in the 76th minute., adding to his one assist in the game. The win kept Real Madrid two points ahead of their rivals Barcelona.
November 26, 2024: Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid
The previous La Liga game of the 2024/25 season resulted in a 3-0 win for Real Madrid, keeping up the momentum in chasing down Barcelona. It took 43 minutes for Los Blancos to score the opening goal, with Kylian Mbappe tapping into an empty net after good work from Vinicius Jr.
After a nervous opening to the second half, Federico Valverde (66') made it 2-0 with a clever free kick. Jude Bellingham (85') sealed the three points, reacting first to head home a Brahim Diaz shot that came back off the crossbar.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Summer Shopping List Includes Premier League Talent & EURO 2024 Star
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants to Leave Liverpool for Real Madrid
Brazil Reportedly Reopen Talks With Carlo Ancelotti To Be National Team Manager