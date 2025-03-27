Real Madrid's Summer Shopping List Includes Premier League Talent & EURO 2024 Star
Mundo Deportivo reports that Real Madrid's plans for the summer transfer window are starting to be made clear.
Los Blancos had originally planned a quiet transfer window. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only target, available on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.
However, over the last few months, two more prominent names have arisen: Dean Huijsen and Martin Zubimendi.
In addition, Spanish outlet Revelo also reported this month that Real Madrid are exploring potential options in the market for a new left-back due to doubts over the current crop of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.
Although no concrete names have been circulated for this position, the club are targeting young talents with potential.
Dean Huijsen: Real Madrid's centre-back for the next decade?
It is no secret that 19-year-old Huijsen has a $66 million release clause. Real Madrid planned to wait until 2026 to trigger this clause, but Huijsen impressed the club with his performances in Spain's recent Nations League matches against the Netherlands.
The Bournemouth star is reportedly very interested in a move to the Spanish capital despite competition for his signature from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea.
Real Madrid will not be rushed into a decision, but with the recent contract extension of Raúl Asencio, a young Spanish center-back partnership filled with quality aligns with their long-term strategy.
Martin Zubimendi: A Modric Replacement?
Real Madrid's next point of order is a midfield reinforcement. With Modric turning 40 in not too long, the club must consider a long-term replacement.
26-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has a $60 million release clause and has attracted interest from all over Europe.
As a composed center-midfielder, comfortable on the ball with the ability to dictate play, Zubimendi could prove to be a great coup for the club.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Brazil Reportedly Reopen Talks With Carlo Ancelotti To Be National Team Manager
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Real Madrid's Plans For Raul Asencio's Contract
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Women's UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Amount Kylian Mbappe Rejected To Leave PSG for Real Madrid Revealed