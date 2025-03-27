Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants to Leave Liverpool for Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly departing Liverpool when his contract with the Reds expires in June. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Real Madrid have already offered Alexander-Arnold a contract and a deal is expected soon.
Real Madrid has had its eye on Alexander-Arnold for a while. With Dani Carvajal getting older and dealing with injuries, the club has been looking to strengthen the right-back position.
Now, the question is what attracted Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid? Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague told the BBC that the 26-year-old wants to push himself and leave his comfort zone of English football.
He wants to aim to win the Ballon d'Or. I think he has reached the conclusion that to reach his potential he has to move abroad and leave his comfort zone. He wants to conquer the world and I find that admirable.- Guillem Balague
Moreover, Balague notes that although the Liverpool defender has only played in England, the player has fallen in love with Spanish football.
If you have a bit of empathy, forget about tribalism, you should clap him out. He's a Liverpool kid that fell in love with Spanish football.- Guillem Balague
Alexander-Arnold will join the growing list of English players who test their talents abroad like Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid, Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich, Kyle Walker at AC Milan, and others.
