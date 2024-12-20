Real Madrid vs Sevilla: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
In their final match of 2024, Real Madrid will face off against mid-table Sevilla in a La Liga showdown on Sunday.
Over the years, these two teams have played out many thrilling matches that have kept fans on the edge of their seats. From close encounters to high-scoring victories, Los Blancos and Sevilla certainly know how to put on a show when they face each other.
Ahead of this Sunday's match, let's revisit five classic La Liga matches between Real Madrid and Sevilla.
April 17, 2022: Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid
A last-gasp goal from Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid all three points away at Sevilla in April 2022.
Los Blancos had fallen behind in the game, with Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela putting the home side 2-0 up within the opening 25 minutes.
An impressive second-half turnaround saw Rodrygo and Nacho bring Real Madrid level, before Benzema found the net in stoppage time.
October 30, 2013: Real Madrid 7-3 Sevilla
Real Madrid managed to put seven goals past Sevilla during their meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu early in the 2013/14 season.
Gareth Bale netted two before Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot, giving Los Blancos a 3-0 lead after 32 minutes. Six minutes later, Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic converted a penalty, followed by a goal from Carlos Bacca just before halftime.
Benzema and Ronaldo extended Real Madrid's lead before Rakitic responded for Sevilla. Ronaldo then completed his hat-trick, and Benzema sealed the memorable victory.
December 7, 2008: Real Madrid 3-4 Sevilla
Renato's dramatic 85th-minute goal sealed Sevilla's stunning 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in December 2008.
Adriano gave Sevilla the lead after just three minutes before Raul leveled the scoring. Romaric and Frederic Kanoute then put the visitors 3-1 up before the interval.
Gonzalo Higuain and Fernando Gago scored for Real Madrid in the second half, but their comeback efforts took a hit when Arjen Robben was sent off in the 77th minute. Eight minutes later, Renato secured the victory for Sevilla.
May 16, 2006: Sevilla 4-3 Real Madrid
Sevilla's spectacular first-half comeback in May 2006 secured their victory over Real Madrid at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.
Real Madrid took an early 2-0 lead with a brace from David Beckham, but Sevilla responded with goals from Jesus Navas, Javier Saviola (twice), and Luis Fabiano, leaving the home side leading 4-2 at halftime.
Zinedine Zidane pulled a goal back for Real Madrid in the 72nd minute, but Sevilla held firm to secure the win.
December 17, 2011: Sevilla 2-6 Real Madrid
Another Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick inspired Real Madrid to a 6-2 victory in this fixture during the 2011/12 campaign.
Real Madrid, which had also triumphed 6-2 over Sevilla in the same fixture the previous season, cruised to a 3-0 lead before halftime through a Ronaldo brace and a Jose Callejon goal. However, Los Blancos went down to 10 men at the end of the first half when Pepe was shown a red card.
Angel Di Maria extended the visitors' lead in the 66th minute before Jesus Navas pulled a goal back for Sevilla. After Manu was sent off for the home side, Ronaldo scored a penalty while Hamit Altintop netted Real Madrid's sixth.
Alvaro Negredo then added a late consolation goal for Sevilla, wrapping up the high-scoring match.
