Kylian Mbappe Reveals The Football Legends He’d Liked To Have Played With
Kylian Mbappe has played alongside many footballing greats, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and others for the French national team, and many more.
When speaking with beIN Sports about footballers he'd like to have played with, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner unsurprisingly named fellow French legend Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
Player I’d have liked to play with? I’d say Zidane. I played with great players: Messi, Neymar, Griezmann, Pogba, Benzema. It’d have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, but it’d be very complicated now. I was lucky to play against him. Legend.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has won several trophies in his career while representing the top teams in world football. He is a World Cup winner with France and has won the Ligue 1 title multiple times in his career.
This season, Mbappe has already lifted two trophies with Real Madrid. After winning the UEFA Super Cup in his debut game for the club, Mbappe won the Intercontinental Cup in his most recent game where the superstar forward found the back of the net to open the scoring.
This season, Mbappe has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances for Los Merengues.
