Kylian Mbappe Reveals The Football Legends He’d Liked To Have Played With

🗣️ Kylian Mbappé: “Player I’d have liked to play with? I’d say Zidane. I played with great players: Messi, Neymar, Griezmann, Pogba, Benzema.



It’d have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, but it’d be very complicated now. I was lucky to play against him. Legend.” @marca pic.twitter.com/8ug9ZmcLki