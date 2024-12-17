Real Madrid Trophies: List Of Achievements Across All Competitions
Real Madrid is the biggest sporting name in the world in terms of soccer. The brand is global, thanks to its success on the field and the amount of silverware it has lifted.
There isn't a trophy that Los Blancos hasn't lifted if they have taken part in the competition. Below is a complete list of trophies Real Madrid has won in the club's history.
Real Madrid Honors
Competition
Titles
La Liga
36
Copa del Rey
20
Supercopa de Espana
13
Copa de la Liga
1
Copa Eva Duarte
1
European Cup/UEFA Champions League
15
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League
2
UEFA Super Cup
6
Latin Cup
2
FIFA Club World Cup
5
Intercontinental Cup
3
Ibero-American Cup
1
Campeonato de Madrid/Campeonato Regional Centro
23
Copa Federación Centro
4
Spanish League Titles
2023/24, 2021/22, 2019/20 , 2016/17, 2011/12, 2007/08, 2006/07, 2002/03, 2000/01, 1996/97, 1994/95, 1989/90, 1988/89, 1987/88, 1986/87, 1985/86, 1979/80, 1978/79, 1977/78, 1975/76, 1974/75, 1971/72, 1968/69, 1967/68, 1966/67, 1964/65, 1963/64, 1962/63, 1961/62, 1960/61, 1957/58, 1956/57, 1954/55, 1953/54, 1932/33, 1931/32
Real Madrid won its first Spanish league title in 1932, three seasons after the Spanish league was founded. They won the league title the following year, 1933, but there was a 21-year gap before their next title win.
During the 1950s and 1960s, Los Blancos won the league title 12 times, hugely thanks to club greats Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás. Before the 1950s, Spanish league teams were allowed just three foreign players in the squad. Real Madrid took advantage of that after the rule change, and the titles came rolling in.
Real Madrid continued to dominate until the 1990s and 2000s when Barcelona disrupted the flow of league titles to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Since 1990, the Whites have won 12 La Liga titles, with Barca winning 17.
Despite that, Real Madrid still holds the most Spanish league titles, with 36, Barcelona in second with 27 titles, and Atletico Madrid third with 11.
Copa del Rey Titles
2022/23, 2013/14, 2010/11, 1992/93, 1988/89, 1981/82, 1979/80, 1974/75, 1973/74, 1969/70, 1961/62, 1946/47, 1945/46, 1935/36, 1933/34, 1916/17, 1907/08, 1906/07, 1905/06, 1904/05
The first Copa del Rey final took place in 1903, after the president of Bilbao football club, Juan de Astorquia, and Carlos Padros, later Real Madrid president, suggested a football tournament to celebrate the coronation of Spanish King Alfonso XIII.
Real Madrid won their first Copa del Rey in the 1904/95 season, winning the following three after 1905. After that, they had long absences between lifting the trophy again in 1917 and nearly 20 years later in 1934.
Los Blancos found the most success in the 1970s and 80s, winning the cup six times in the 20 years. After winning the 1993 final against Zaragoza, Real Madrid did not win the Copa del Rey again until 2011, then twice since 2014 and 2023.
Real Madrid has won the third most Copa del Rey trophies (20), with Barcelona (31) and Athletic Club (24) having more, with the latter winning in 2024. Los Blancos have finished runners-up more than any other team, coming up short 20 times. Ferenc Puskas and Santillana scored the joint most goals in the competition for Los Blancos, 49 each.
Champions League/European Champion Clubs' Cup Titles
2023/24, 2021/22, 2017/18, 2016/17, 2015/16, 2013/14, 2001/02, 1999/00, 1997/98, 1965/66, 1959/60, 1958/59, 1957/58, 1956/57, 1955/56
Before the Champions League was introduced, it was known simply as the European Champion Clubs' Cup. In this competition, the league champion of each country competed to win the trophy. The first final occurred in 1956, with Real Madrid beating French champions Reims 4-3 in Paris.
Los Blancos dominated the early years, winning the next four finals from 1957 to 1960 before losing two in the next four years against Benfica and Inter Milan. In 1966, they won it again, beating Partizan, the club champions of former Yugoslavia.
They made one more final under the original tournament qualification rules, losing to Liverpool in 1981 at the Parc Des Princes in Paris.
Four seasons after the European Champion Clubs' Cup became the new-look Champions League, Real Madrid won the competition, beating Juventus. There had been a 32-year gap between the last time they won the top European club prize.
Los Blancos won the Champions League two more times in the early 2000s, the most famous one being a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen thanks to that famous Zinedine Zidane volley.
Since 2010, Real Madrid has dominated, winning six out of 15 titles, including three from 2016 to 2016. They are the only team to win the trophy three in consecutive years, on two occasions. Los Blancos also has the most European trophies (15), with Milan in second with seven.
Los Blancos also won two UEFA Cups, a European competition for teams that finished just below the national league champions. Los Blancos won it in back-to-back seasons in 1985 and 1986.
Supercopa de Espana Titles
2023/24, 2021/22, 2019/20, 2017/18, 2012/13, 2008/09, 2003/04, 2001/02, 1997/98, 1993/94, 1990/91, 1989/90, 1988/89
Founded in 1982, the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) was a two-team competition, with the La Liga and Copa del Rey winners from the previous season facing off. In 2020, it became a four-team competition, with the runners-up from both La Liga and Copa del Rey being added.
From 1982 to 2019, Real Madrid featured in 14 finals, winning ten. They won 15 titles in that span, but as the league and cup winners in 1989, they were awarded the trophy without needing to play a game.
Real Madrid has won three times in the five tournaments that have been played with four teams. That included the 2020 title, which came after finishing third in the 2018/19 La Liga season, which qualified them for the Supercopa de Espana.
Real Madrid also won one Copa Eva Duarte title in 1947. This tournament, which had the same criteria as the Supercopa de Espana, lasted from 1947 to 52.
UEFA Super Cup Winner
2024/25, 2022/23, 2017/18, 2016/17, 2014/15, 2002/03
Another European Trophy was created in 1972, when UEFA decided to pit the winners of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League against the winners of the European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup from the previous season.
Real Madrid won the trophy six times, all as the winners of the Champions League.
Los Blancos hold the most wins in the competition, the latest in 2024, beating UEFA Europa League Winners Atalanta 2-0.
FIFA Club World Cup Titles
2022/23 , 2018/19 , 2017/18 , 2016/17 , 2014/15
The FIFA World Club Cup was formed in 2000, with Real Madrid being the most successful club, winning it five times. The competition was not played from 2001 to 2004, but returned in 2005 until 2023. The tournament was postponed in 2024 for a new look 32 club tournament, which will be held in 2025.
Real Madrid didn't win their first tile until 2015 but won three consecutive times from 2017 to 2019. Their last win was in 2023 when they beat Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal 5-2 in Morocco.
Intercontinental Cup Titles
2002 , 1998 , 1960
The Intercontinental Cup was a similar competition, initially being Europe's best club against South America's best. Real Madrid lost the first-ever final, a 4-3 defeat to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro.
They did manage to win the competition three times, the last time in 2002, beating Club Olimpia of Paraguay. They hold the most wins alongside several other teams, with Milan the only other European team with three winners' trophies.
Other Notable Titles
Between 1902 and 1940, Real Madrid won 20 Campeonato de Madrid/Campeonato Regional Centro titles. Also known as Madrid FC during some of those years, it was a regional tournament in and around the capital of Spain.
Another regional competition was the Copa Federación Centro, a central Spanish cup competition played on several occasions between 1923 and 1962. Real Madrid won the competition four times.
Handed out just once, the Bero-American Cup was a competition between the Copa del Rey winners and the Copa de Or winners, the best club team in South America. Real Madrid beat Boca Juniors in 1994 with a 4-3 aggregate win.
